Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

MMM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

