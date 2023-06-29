Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $101,609,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 296,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.12. 242,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.