Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.5% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 357,442.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,785,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,476 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 454,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $5.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $454.74. 236,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

