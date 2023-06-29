Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,450 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 307,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,547 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,638. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

About Sysco



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

