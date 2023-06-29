Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.67. The company had a trading volume of 516,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

