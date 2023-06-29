Richards Packaging Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
Richards Packaging Income Fund stock traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$33.01. The company had a trading volume of 60,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.48. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$32.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
