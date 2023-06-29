RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 7.0 %

RIBT opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.