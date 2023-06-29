RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 7.0 %
RIBT opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.69.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
