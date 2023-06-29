Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.02

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 492047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 37.7% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 449,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 122,977 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $7,779,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

