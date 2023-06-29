RH (NYSE:RH) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.88.

RH Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RH opened at $310.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average is $273.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $351.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RH will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RH by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

