RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,100 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in RF Acquisition were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

RFACW stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,914. RF Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

