Reviewing William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) & New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL – Free Report) and New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares William H. Sadlier and New York Times’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New York Times $2.31 billion 2.83 $173.90 million $1.15 34.48

New York Times has higher revenue and earnings than William H. Sadlier.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.6% of New York Times shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of William H. Sadlier shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of New York Times shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares William H. Sadlier and New York Times’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A New York Times 8.21% 13.49% 8.42%

Dividends

William H. Sadlier pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. New York Times pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. New York Times pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Times has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

William H. Sadlier has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Times has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for William H. Sadlier and New York Times, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William H. Sadlier 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Times 0 3 1 0 2.25

New York Times has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.68%. Given New York Times’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New York Times is more favorable than William H. Sadlier.

Summary

New York Times beats William H. Sadlier on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William H. Sadlier

William H. Sadlier, Inc. publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website. The company also licenses articles, graphics, and photographs to newspapers, magazines and websites; and licenses content to digital aggregators in the business, professional, academic and library markets; third-party digital platforms; and for use in television, films and books. In addition, it engages in the live events business, which hosts events to connect audiences with journalists and outside thought leaders; and digital advertising business that includes direct-sold website, mobile application, podcast, email, and video advertisements. Further, the company offers The Athletic, a sports media product; Cooking, a recipe product; Games, a puzzle games product; and Audm, a read-aloud audio service that are available on mobile applications and websites, as well as Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation product. It also prints and distributes products for third parties; and offers other products and services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

