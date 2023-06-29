Reviewing TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) and CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) and CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TriMas and CCL Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriMas 6.50% 10.49% 5.15% CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TriMas and CCL Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriMas 0 1 1 0 2.50 CCL Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

TriMas presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.64%. CCL Industries has a consensus price target of $75.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.79%. Given CCL Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CCL Industries is more favorable than TriMas.

This table compares TriMas and CCL Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriMas $883.83 million 1.26 $66.17 million $1.36 19.65 CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A $5.45 8.67

TriMas has higher revenue and earnings than CCL Industries. CCL Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriMas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TriMas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CCL Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TriMas pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CCL Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of TriMas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of CCL Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of TriMas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TriMas beats CCL Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands. The Aerospace segment provides fasteners, collars, blind bolts, rivets, ducting, and connectors for air management systems, and other highly-machined parts and components to original equipment manufacturers, supply chain distributors, and tier one suppliers, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO)/aftermarket providers; and military and defense aerospace applications and platforms under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, TFI Aerospace, RSA Engineered Products, and Martinic Engineering brands. The Specialty Products segment offers steel cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder brand; natural gas powered wellhead engines, compressors, and replacement parts for oil and natural gas production, and other industrial and commercial markets under the Arrow brand; and spare parts for various industrial engines. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, third-party agents, and distributors. TriMas Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets. This segment also provides extruded and labeled plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols and specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate, and other complementary products and services. The Avery segment offers printable media products, including address and shipping labels, marketing and product identification labels, indexes and dividers, business cards, and name badges supported by customized software solutions; and organizational products, such as binders, sheet protectors, and writing instruments. This segment also provides direct to consumer digitally imaged media products, such as labels, business cards, name badges, and family oriented identification labels supported by unique web-enabled e-commerce URLs. The Checkpoint segment offers technology-driven loss-prevention, inventory management, and labelling solutions, including radio frequency and radio-frequency identification solutions to retail and apparel industries. The Innovia segment provides specialty, high-performance, multi-layer, and surface engineered biaxially oriented polypropylene films for pressure sensitive label materials, flexible packaging, and consumer packaged goods industries. It operates in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

