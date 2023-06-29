Reviewing TomTom (TMOAY) & Its Peers

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Free Report) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TomTom to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TomTom and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TomTom 0 0 0 0 N/A TomTom Competitors 371 1394 3107 18 2.57

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.52%. Given TomTom’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TomTom has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares TomTom and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TomTom N/A N/A 66.00 TomTom Competitors $434.62 million -$8.31 million 620.32

TomTom’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TomTom. TomTom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TomTom and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TomTom N/A N/A N/A TomTom Competitors -29.89% -257.86% -6.90%

Summary

TomTom rivals beat TomTom on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments. The Consumer segment generates revenue from the sale of portable navigation devices and mobile applications. The company was founded by Pieter Andreas Geelen, Harold Goddijn, Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux, and Peter-Frans Pauwels in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

