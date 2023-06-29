Reviewing Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) and Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Free Report) and Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Northland Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Light shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northland Power and Light, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northland Power 0 0 3 1 3.25 Light 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Northland Power presently has a consensus target price of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 147.31%. Given Northland Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Northland Power is more favorable than Light.

This table compares Northland Power and Light’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northland Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.32) -64.92 Light N/A N/A N/A $1.33 1.37

Northland Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northland Power and Light’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northland Power N/A N/A N/A Light N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Northland Power pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Light pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 77.3%. Northland Power pays out -341.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Light pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Northland Power beats Light on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northland Power

(Free Report)

Northland Power Inc., an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements. It owned or had an economic interest in 3.2 gigawatts of operating generating capacity. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Light

(Free Report)

Light S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities. In addition, it provides services to low voltage clients, including the assembly, renovation, and maintenance of facilities. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Light S.A. was founded in 1899 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.