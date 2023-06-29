Reviewing Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Free Report) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) are both consumer services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Galaxy Entertainment Group and Golden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Entertainment Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Golden Entertainment 0 1 4 0 2.80

Golden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $51.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.06%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Galaxy Entertainment Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

28.5% of Galaxy Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Galaxy Entertainment Group and Golden Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A $2.65 2.46 Golden Entertainment $1.12 billion 1.06 $82.35 million $1.85 22.21

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Entertainment Group. Galaxy Entertainment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Entertainment Group and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment 5.14% 16.88% 3.85%

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Galaxy Entertainment Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination; StarWorld Macau, a five-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula; and City Club casinos. The company also manufactures, sells, and distributes construction materials, including concrete pipes and piles, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, cement, aggregates, and slag; provides property investment, handling, quality assurance, project management, and security services; and imports, exports, trades in, and transports construction materials. In addition, it is involved in quarrying, aircraft holding, and vessel holding activities. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities. The Nevada Locals Casinos segment consists of casino properties that cater to local customers. The Maryland Casino Resort segment operates Rocky Gap casino resort, including various food and beverage outlets, signature golf course, spa, and pool. The Nevada Taverns segment comprises food and beverage operations, and the slot machines, as well as provides a casual and upscale environment catering to local patrons offering food, craft beer, and other alcoholic beverages. The Distributed Gaming segment operates slot machines and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, and grocery stores. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. Golden Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

