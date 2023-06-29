Reviewing Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) & iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Free Report) and iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Fuji Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of iHeartMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of iHeartMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fuji Media and iHeartMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuji Media 0 0 0 0 N/A iHeartMedia 3 3 1 0 1.71

Valuation & Earnings

iHeartMedia has a consensus price target of $7.64, suggesting a potential upside of 120.89%. Given iHeartMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iHeartMedia is more favorable than Fuji Media.

This table compares Fuji Media and iHeartMedia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A $100.40 0.10 iHeartMedia $3.91 billion 0.13 -$264.66 million ($2.95) -1.17

Fuji Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fuji Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fuji Media and iHeartMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A iHeartMedia -11.30% -14.70% -1.16%

Summary

iHeartMedia beats Fuji Media on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities. The company also develops, leases, and manages office buildings; operates commercial facilities and restaurants; sells and leases apartments; and operates hotels and marine leisure facilities. In addition, it engages in IT system architecture and human resources, and overseas business development activities; the provision of market research services on media and lifestyles; and cultivation of new businesses. The company was formerly known as Fuji Television Network, Inc. Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web-based service for radio stations, digital-only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business. This segment also provides RCS, a cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

