Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) and Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Esperion Therapeutics and Nexien BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 1 3 5 0 2.44 Nexien BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.44, suggesting a potential upside of 746.86%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Nexien BioPharma.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $75.47 million 1.69 -$233.66 million ($3.41) -0.39 Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Nexien BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nexien BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esperion Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Nexien BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -294.74% N/A -85.49% Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -400.86%

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics beats Nexien BioPharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH; and Serometrix to in-license its oral, small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor program. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Nexien BioPharma

(Free Report)

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders, and medical conditions. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc. and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc. in September 2018. The company is based in Glendale, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.