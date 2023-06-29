Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.26 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.40 ($0.81). 267,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 296,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.40 ($0.79).

Residential Secure Income Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £117.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.71 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,142.86%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

