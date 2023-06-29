Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Up 0.9%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.41) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.41). Approximately 36,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 130,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499.50 ($6.35).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.70) target price on shares of Renewi in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Renewi alerts:

Renewi Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £405.26 million, a PE ratio of 749.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 557.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 606.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.49.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.