Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Shares Down 0.1%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.91. 9,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 21,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

