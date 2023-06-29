Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Shares Down 0.1%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.91. 9,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 21,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.
Renault Stock Down 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.
Renault Dividend Announcement
About Renault
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Renault
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.