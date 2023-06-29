Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Senior Officer Jacqueline Tardif Sells 17,500 Shares

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Free Report) Senior Officer Jacqueline Tardif sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total value of C$53,200.00.

Reitmans Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. Reitmans Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Reitmans Company Profile

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

