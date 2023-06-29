Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Senior Officer Jacqueline Tardif Sells 17,500 Shares

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Free Report) Senior Officer Jacqueline Tardif sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total value of C$53,200.00.
Reitmans Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. Reitmans Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Reitmans Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reitmans
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Reitmans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reitmans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.