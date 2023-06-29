ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Free Report) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 207,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 63,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

ReGen III Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$49.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.38.

About ReGen III

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

