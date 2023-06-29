Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Thursday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $122.00. The stock traded as high as $103.66 and last traded at $103.66. 229,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,144,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.83.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $317,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 679,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 141,520 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $612,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 526,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 85,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

