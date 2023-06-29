Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.2% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 46,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.03.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

