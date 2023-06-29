Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

