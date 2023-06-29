Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.03. 1,123,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,734. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

