Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Price Target Increased to GBX 43 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRFFree Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

