Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading Down 2.3%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 1,739,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,012,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.70 ($0.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rainbow Rare Earths from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 43 ($0.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

Rainbow Rare Earths Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.85 million, a PE ratio of -935.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.