Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $3.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

RXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.33. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.27 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

