RA International Group (LON:RAI) Shares Down 7.1%

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Free Report) fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.36 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). 40,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 33,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on RA International Group from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

RA International Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.45.

About RA International Group

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, road rehabilitation, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, drainage systems, and horizontal engineering; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

Featured Stories

