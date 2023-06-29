Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.65

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $6.16. Quest Resource shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 16,029 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quest Resource Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $127.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Resource

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.54 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 29,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $167,991.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,278.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $36,035.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,236.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 29,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $167,991.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $49,278.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quest Resource by 72,872.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Stories

