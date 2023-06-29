QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $331.24 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013915 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,158.05 or 1.00019019 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00138541 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $331.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

