QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $175.55

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $175.55 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018601 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013859 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,564.92 or 1.00021119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137699 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $175.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.