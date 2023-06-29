QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Trading 2.9% Higher

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

QMC Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of C$16.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.45.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

