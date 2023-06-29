Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

