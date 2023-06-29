PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Jonathan Myers Purchases 61,050 Shares

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers acquired 61,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £100,122 ($127,300.70).
Jonathan Myers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 19th, Jonathan Myers purchased 85 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($190.21).
- On Monday, April 17th, Jonathan Myers bought 75 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($188.81).
Shares of PZC opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.08) on Thursday. PZ Cussons plc has a 1 year low of GBX 161.20 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 223 ($2.84). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 191.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £702.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,168.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22.
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
