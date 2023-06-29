PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Jonathan Myers Purchases 61,050 Shares

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers acquired 61,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £100,122 ($127,300.70).

Jonathan Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 19th, Jonathan Myers purchased 85 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($190.21).

On Monday, April 17th, Jonathan Myers bought 75 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($188.81).

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.08) on Thursday. PZ Cussons plc has a 1 year low of GBX 161.20 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 223 ($2.84). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 191.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £702.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,168.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22.

About PZ Cussons

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PZC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.31) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 208 ($2.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.25 ($3.22).

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

