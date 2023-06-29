Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $91.99 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.37261481 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $10,233,207.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

