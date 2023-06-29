Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.75. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. Analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

