Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.75. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. Analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
