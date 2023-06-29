Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Plans Dividend of $0.78

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7757 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Publicis Groupe Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PUBGY opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $21.18.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.