Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Plans Dividend of $0.78

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7757 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Publicis Groupe Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PUBGY opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $21.18.
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
