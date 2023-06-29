PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Down 66.0% in June

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PPERY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 14,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

