PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Down 66.0% in June

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS PPERY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 14,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.