Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $219.42

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001213 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Provenance Blockchain Token Profile
Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Provenance Blockchain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
