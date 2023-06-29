Prom Price Hits $3.95 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Prom has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $72.09 million and $1.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00012847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018602 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013757 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,729.04 or 0.99939547 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.89122108 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,100,964.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

