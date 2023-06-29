Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.16-$4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$698.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.76 million. Progress Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.16-4.24 EPS.

PRGS traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $54.88. 1,066,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,382. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $20,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 227,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,876,000 after buying an additional 103,070 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

