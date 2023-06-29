Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.00 million-$176.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.68 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.24 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.88. 1,066,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,382. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Progress Software by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

