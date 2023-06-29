Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the quarter. Progress Software makes up about 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 3.85% of Progress Software worth $95,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $2,375,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Progress Software by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Progress Software by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.52. 383,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.