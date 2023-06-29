Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18,257.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,803 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

TXN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.41. 1,015,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,118,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.35. The company has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.