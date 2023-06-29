Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 225,289 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 709.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,289 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,886. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

