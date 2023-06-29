Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $89.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2,286.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,114,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,931,103 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 13.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 6.85% of iShares Gold Trust worth $89,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

