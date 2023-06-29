Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 548,980 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1,142.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 548,980 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 15.0% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 58,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Comcast by 6.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,814,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after acquiring an additional 182,162 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 111,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,524,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,029,000 after acquiring an additional 335,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,267,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,147,051. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

