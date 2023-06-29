Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3,067.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 981,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 950,273 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,046,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,230,175. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.13. 2,811,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,790. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.61 and a 200-day moving average of $146.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

